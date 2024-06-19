Lobo women’s basketball returns for summer workouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of eight players are currently on campus for the Lobo women’s basketball team. Six of them are new to the program.

This is the second consecutive year that head coach Mike Bradbury has reconstructed the roster in the offseason. After last year’s success with a second place finish in the league, Bradbury is confident that he can grind out another turnaround.

“I mean it’s exciting in a way and it’s also frustrating in a way,” said Bradbury. “You wish it wasn’t like that, but unfortunately it’s probably going to be like that more times than it’s not. We got a good group, big, long and athletic.”

Albuquerque native Vianè Cumber is the Lobos only returner that has seen significant minutes in cherry and silver. She said that it was important for her to show loyalty to her hometown Lobos for her senior season and is excited to be the leader of the 2024-2025 team.

“I’m the only OG left,” said Cumber. “So, it’s definitely interesting, but I kind of like that. It feels good. I’ve always been loyal to the program. So, I’m excited, new people here is just new opportunity.”

Coach Bradbury said he expects three more players to join summer workouts in the coming weeks. The three other players are playing for their respective national teams and won’t come to Albuquerque until August.

The players that are currently in Albuquerque include Vianè Cumber, Paris Lauro, Amiyah Moreland, Reza Po, Alyssa Hargrove, Drew Jordan, Lydie Mwamba and Clarissa Craig.

