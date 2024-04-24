Lobo women’s basketball adds trio of transfers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a roster turnover kind of off-season for the Lobo women’s basketball team. After multiple key departures including Aniyah Augmon, Nyah Wilson, Paula Reus and others, UNM announced three new incoming players on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of 6-3 forward/center Clarissa Craig, 6-1 forward Amhyia Moreland and 5-9 guard Destinee Hooks. All three come to Albuquerque as transfers, with Craig and Moreland coming from other Division I programs while Hooks comes from the junior college level.

“Thrilled to have these three join our program,” stated Bradbury. “They will provide size and athleticism in the front court, something we have not had for several years. Their ability to score around the basket as well as make threes will be a great asset.”

Criag has spent the last three seasons at the University of Cincinnati. Throughout her career with the Bearcats, she appeared in 77 games with 18 starts. She averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.

Moreland is sticking in the Mountain West after spending the last two years at San Jose State. This past season, she started 25 of 30 games and averaged 11.6 points per game on 54% shooting and 42.9% from three-point range. In three games against the Lobos, she averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds.

Hooks comes to UNM from Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana. Last seaosn she ranked sixth in all of junior colleges with 21.1 points per game while also averaging 6.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She finished her year as the freshman of the year, player of the year and region 24 player of the year.

