Lobo WBB – Cincinnati transfer impressing in summer workouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team looks a lot different this summer. Over 70% of the roster is built with new players and some of them are already standing out in practice.

One of the newcomers, Cincinnati transfer forward/center Clarissa Craig, has given UNM an element to its offense that has been missing in recent years. A presence in the paint.

“[Coach Bradbury] really saw the value in me coming in, that I was just needed in general,” said Craig. “One thing about me is I’m going to be very physical all the time. I’m going to do what it takes to win at the end of the day, so yeah, just working hard.”

The Cincinnati native said she has acclimated well to New Mexico and she is already loving life as a Lobo. One of her favorite parts is being with a winning program for the first time in her college career. She has yet to have a winning seaosn and knows that streak will likely come to an end with New Mexico.

“Just being able to be in a winning culture, it’s very healthy for me,” she said. “I’m just ready and prepared for it at the end of the day because my teammates are great. I love my teammates already with the short period of time we’ve been here. They’ve always been there for me whenever I need something, especially V and Paris. So they’re very dependable and I trust them already.”

