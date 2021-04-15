Lobo notes: Looking to move on, Matos no longer a part of workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Geoff Grammer, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 15—Whether or not Bayron Matos will be a Lobo next season remains undecided.

But for now, the physically imposing 6-foot-9 post player from the Dominican Republic who announced last month he has entered the transfer portal "is not working out with the team anymore," New Mexico's new men's basketball coach, Richard Pitino, said Wednesday.

Pitino noted that Matos was out of the country visiting family and entered the transfer portal before meeting the new coach in person. Matos returned to Albuquerque and, despite his being quite public about several other high-major programs recruiting him, initially was allowed by Pitino to work out with the Lobos.

"I wanted to give him the opportunity to work out because I'd never met him, didn't know him at all," Pitino said. "But after you know, two workouts, we discussed that it's best for him to explore that (transfer process) away from the team. I think it's fair for everybody."

Matos, who enrolled at UNM in January 2020 but did not start playing until the 2020-21 season, has posted on social media in recent weeks several messages and photos about programs that have contacted him, and several of late that have offered him scholarships. So, for now, the highly uncommon practice of such a public recruitment taking place while a player is still practicing with a team has come to an end.

Matos averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game this past season, starting in 15 of the 20 games he appeared in, but did not play in UNM's final two games.

Wednesday, Pac-12 school Washington State offered Matos a scholarship. Matos posted a photo of himself in Lobos gear with a Washington State logo and the words, "Only God plans. Thank you to Washington State for the offer."

He's also been offered, according to his Twitter account, by Tulsa, St. John's, South Florida and Seton Hall, all of which came with photos of himself thanking the opposing school's coaching staff for the offer.

Asked if Matos could still come back to the Lobos, Pitino said, "I have no idea. He hasn't made his decision yet."

PREP SIGNEE: Pitino noted he's impressed with November Lobo signee Jamel King, the 6-foot-7 wing from Alabama who played this season at Scottsdale's Bella Vista Prep.

"Well, he's all in ... and that excites me," Pitino said. "He's versatile. He can shoot the basketball, he's got good length. And he's very, very eager to be a Lobo. And we need guys like that. We did our due diligence on him, and he's somebody that's going to fit our style of play very well."

RECRUITING MYSTERY: Pitino has yet to reel in a new recruit since becoming coach and has no intention of playing out his recruiting practices on social media.

Wednesday he reiterated the program's recruiting focus will primarily be in the Southwest — he noted Tuesday's hire of Eric Brown was a big boost on that front in California and Arizona.

But he also knows the transfer portal has changed the geography restrictions of recruiting and wouldn't comment much on several UNM targets that are transfers from other Division I programs, including several from his old school, Minnesota.

Pitino on Wednesday declined to even confirm when asked by a reporter recruitment of specific players — something the NCAA allows coaches to do as long as they don't discuss things like a player's ability, strengths, attributes or potential fit on the team.

As for the players on campus working out and not planning on transferring, Pitino said he remains impressed.

"Our team is not complete by any means, but the ones that are here and working with us every single day are phenomenal kids," Pitino said.

"... I mean, these guys work their butts off. They're respectful, they have great attitudes are coachable. You know, we've just got some holes to fill, certainly, in the roster. But they've been a lot of fun to work with."

Recommended Stories

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach impressed with Ben Askren: 'He hits hard; very hard'

    Askren was never known for his striking in MMA, but Roach was pleasantly surprised after working with Askren for six days.

  • Snow Day: NASCAR hits the ice in France

    For the first time, a NASCAR race car roared on an ice track. It happened at Val Thorens, France. on March 26 when NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organizer Team FJ took one of its 1225 Kg / 400 Hp EuroNASCAR cars to the mountains to complete a full day of testing on ice. The result? […]

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • IndyCar opens season with stacked rookie class chasing Dixon

    Johnson brings seven NASCAR championships to Chip Ganassi Racing for a career reset at 45 years old. Although he always wanted to be an IndyCar driver, his opportunities came in stock cars until Johnson was able to call his own shots.

  • Julia Budd expects to shine at Bellator 257

    Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Gary Player's son apparently 'banned' from Masters after opening ceremony stunt

    Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.

  • Anthony Edwards on pending Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez: 'I don't know who that is'

    Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Jorge Masvidal reacts to Kamaru Usman trash talk, envisions violent finish at UFC 261

    Kevin Iole talks 1-on-1 with Jorge Masvidal ahead of his rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

  • Josh Berry making the most out of all his JR Motorsports opportunities

    Any time a JR Motorsports driver wins a race, the entire organization comes together to celebrate the accomplishment. The win flag goes up. Beers are toasted. That tradition includes its late-model program. Well, Josh Berry has been a part of the team for more than a decade and is responsible for 86 late-model wins. “We […]

  • Westbrook posts 24th triple-double of season in Wizards' win

    SACRAMENTO (AP) Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Wednesday night. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 181.

  • Arizona hires longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as head coach

    Tommy Lloyd has been an assistant coach at Gonzaga under Mark Few for the last 20 years.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Bellator 257 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 257 fighter weigh-ins, featuring light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis.