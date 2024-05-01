Lobo men’s golf selected for NCAA regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the Lobo men’s golf team is NCAA regionals bound. On Wednesday, UNM was selected as the No. 4 seed for the West Lafayette regional at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex at Purdue University.

This marks the 31st regional appearance for UNM under the current format (1989). Other teams selected to the region include Vanderbilt, Arizona, Florida, Purdue, San Diego State, Mississippi State, Indiana, Charleston, Stetson, Colorado State, Southern Illinois and Tennessee Tech.

“It’s a really interesting tournament because the whole season depends on it,” said UNM senior golfer Albert Boneta. “Going to the NCAA championship only depends on that, so it’s all or nothing so that’s what’s exciting about it.”

UNM enters the regional as the No. 23 team in the country and already has nine top-five finishes. That is exactly how the Lobos will need to play in West Lafayette, as the top-five will advance to the national championship tournament.

The course at Purdue will test the Lobos as it is one of the more challenging among this year’s regional locations. It’s actually a course that head UNM head coach Jake Harrington was hoping to be selected for, as he has previous experience there from his time coaching at Little Rock.

“One of the golf courses I liked really because its so tough,” Harrington said. “It is a brutal test of golf. It’s a really good test of golf and I’m excited to bring these guys out here because I like making it as tough as you can get, and I’ll put my team against any team in the country.”

The West Lafayette Regional is scheduled to take place May 13-15.

