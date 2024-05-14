Lobo men’s golf complete round 1 in top 5 at NCAA West Lafayette Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos golf coach Jake Harrington got a to five finish from his men’s golf team in round one of the NCAA West Lafayette Regional Monday. Two Lobos finished in the top 10 no the individual leaderboard.

Mountain West Golfer of the Year Bastien Amat and Albert Boneta both shot 1 under 71 to finished tied for 8th place with seven others. As a team the Lobos score of 2 over 290 has them alone in 5th place. Vanderbilt’s 11 under 277 leads all teams after a round.

