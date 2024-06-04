Lobo men’s basketball to play in the Acrisure Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball is part of the field of participants to play in the Acrisure Classic on November 28 and 29 in Palm Springs, California. The Lobos will play Arizona State on Thanksgiving Day at Acrisure Arena. St. Mary’s and USC will play the first game of the day which is set for a 7 pm mountain start time. UNM and ASU are scheduled to play at 9:30 pm. The games will be broadcast on TNT.

The winners from Thursday will meet in the championship game on Friday at 9:30 pm. As part of the Acrisure Classic, the tournament has also scheduled one home game for each team participating. The Lobos’ home game in the event will be against reigning SWAC Champion Grambling State, scheduled for The Pit on Thursday, November 21.

