'Lobo for life': Sebastian Forsling to pursue professional career overseas

May 15—He ended up playing just 623 minutes in three seasons at the University of New Mexico.

But from the way his smile never left his face and how he handled himself at games, around fans and with teammates since committing to the program in May 2021, one might have guessed that center Sebastian Forsling had the time of his life the past three seasons as a member of the Lobo men's basketball team.

And maybe he did.

The ever-joyous 7-footer this week made official that he had played his final college basketball game and, although his name is in the NCAA transfer portal, he will be pursuing a professional career overseas, closer to his home in Floda, Sweden.

The comment was included in a longer message (see below) that Forsling sent when asked if he had anything he wanted to share with the Lobo fan base.

Forsling and his father, Bengt Forsling, became fan favorites. Bengt interacted with many Lobo fans on social media and would follow games live from his home in Sweden despite many starting at 3 a.m. his time.

Sebastian Forsling appeared in 70 games in three seasons at UNM, starting 13 as a freshman in the 2021-22 season, including arguably his best game when thrown into the fire to defend Graham Ike of the then-No. 25 ranked Wyoming Cowboys in a Lobo win in the Pit on Feb. 15, 2022.

From Day 1, Forsling, a somewhat unknown prospect out of Europe, forged an unlikely friendship with Jamal Mashburn Jr., a 6-2 guard from Miami, the son of an NBA All-Star, who was highly recruited out of prep school.

Forsling accompanied Mashburn on senior night in the Pit along with Mashburn's mom and sister, almost a bit of foreshadowing that the two friends and roommates would enter the NCAA transfer portal together a few days after the Lobos season ended March 22 with a loss to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was even rumored, or at a minimum wondered by some around the program, if the two would end up playing together this coming season — either at a new college (Mashburn has committed to Temple) or professionally overseas.

So, how will it be moving on without his Lobo best friend?

"I don't know, it is definitely going to feel weird," Forsling said. "He is my brother and we have done all of this together and we have supported each other in anything we have done. So I will definitely miss that but we still talk everyday about everything so the brotherhood is never going to leave. ...

"Since day one we have always been there for each other and had each other's back through it all!"

Forsling has signed with AMR Agency, which specializes in professional basketball talent overseas.

He said he doesn't know where he will be playing this coming season or for which team, nor is there a timeline for making those decisions.

"(I'm) talking to some teams, but I am taking my time with my decision to find the best suitable option for me and a place where I can showcase my skill set and my value in the court," he said.

FORSLING'S MESSAGE TO LOBO FANS: Here is what Forsling sent the Journal on Wednesday when asked if there was anything he wanted to tell Lobo basketball fans:

"I want to say thank you to all the Lobo fans for your endless support and that you never gave up on me! I will forever be grateful for everything you have done, will always be a Lobo!

"I am so happy that I ended my journey with bringing home a championship to New Mexico! I will cherish all the moments in the Pit because there isn't a more special place to play in. Seeing the difference from my first year to my last is just a testament to this fan base!

"My time on the court might not have been what I wanted but I truly gave my heart and soul to the team. I embraced being a Lobo so for me it was just easy to love this team and never give up during the process.

"I am now looking forward to my journey of being a pro and will always carry Lobo Nation with me. I will follow the team and my teammates along the road and I wish nothing but best for the team next season.

"Thank you Lobo Nation I will miss you all!"