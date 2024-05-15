Lobo hoops notebook: UNM adds Georgia Tech wing; date set for Madison Square Garden game

May 14—And an athletic, defensive wing for good measure.

That was the latest addition to the UNM men's basketball roster on Tuesday when 6-foot-6 forward Ibrahima Sacko, who played his freshman season last year for Georgia Tech, gave his commitment to play for head coach Richard Pitino and Lobos next season. Sacko fills the team's 13th and final open scholarship.

Sacko, who is from Conakry, Guinea, and played high school basketball in Markham, Ontario, Canada, averaged 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20 games (three starts) this past season for Damon Stoudamire's Yellow Jackets.

Stoudamire said of Sacko when he committed to Georgia Tech: "The biggest thing Ibrahima brings is elite defense. He has a chance to be one of the best defenders in the country with his size and strength. The way he can defend on or off the ball is something I haven't seen in someone his age, and he will make an impact on that end from day one."

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: While news broke last week of BYU transfer Atiki Ally Atiki joining the Lobos, the university didn't comment on his commitment until Monday.

"We are excited about the addition of Atiki to our program," Pitino said in a statement released by the team. "He is an elite athlete and plays with tremendous energy on both sides of the court."

Added Atiki: "I chose to transfer to New Mexico because it's the perfect environment for me to improve as a player. The coaches showed how I can showcase my talent and help us win a lot of games next season. I can't wait to play in The Pit."

IT'S A DATE: The reported game between father and son coaches — UNM's Richard Pitino playing Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm in Madison Square Garden in New York — will be on Sunday, Nov. 17, according to CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

NEW BUSINESS CARDS: UNM Athletics this week announced two promotions, at least in terms of job titles.

Steve Kirkland, who has been the men's basketball team's primary sports information director the past three seasons and also has the same duties for the men's golf team, is now assistant athletic director for communications. Madison Baumann is now assistant athletic director for alumni relations after previously serving in the role as executive director of the Alumni Letterman's Association.

Both are familiar faces at Lobo men's basketball games in the Pit.

"Both Steve and Madi have excelled in their areas and have proven to be great leaders and communicators," said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez. "Madi has been a true Lobo since before I arrived and her contributions as well as her commitment to lifting UNM athletics has been tremendous. Steve's impact has been felt around the department since he joined Lobo Athletics. He has elevated our communication team and helped elevate the standard within our department. I'm excited for both to continue moving our department forward in their new roles."