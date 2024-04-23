Lobo hoops notebook: Toppin to test NBA Draft waters, Mashburn picks next school, more on newest Lobo

Apr. 22—Lobo hoops news rests for nobody, even in late April.

Monday, the Lobos officially announced the addition of a new Lobo, had a star freshman declare for the NBA Draft (calm down fans, there's more to that) and a departing three-year captain and top-10 scorer in program history announce he will play his final season of college basketball in Philadelphia.

And while it was a busy day, none of the news was overly surprising to those around the program.

The program confirmed Sunday's news of North Texas senior guard CJ Noland transferring to play his final season in Albuquerque next fall.

Noland is filling what was one of four open scholarships on the roster (now there are three remaining) left by the departures of players like Jamal Mashburn Jr., who sits at No. 10 all-time on the school's scoring scoring list (1,629 points in three seasons). Mashburn on Monday announced he is transferring to play his final season back east at Temple.

Then, in maybe the most alarming news for some Lobo fans, though something coaches on the team were well aware was a very real possibility for a couple of months now, forward star JT Toppin, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, announced he will be declare for the NBA Draft. He will keep his college eligibility intact, however, for a possible return to the Lobos.

His decision, like that of hundreds of college players each spring, allows for him to go through the pre-Draft workout process with NBA teams and get direct feedback about his game and what they see as his strengths and weaknesses.

He has until May 29 to decide if he wants to return to college or stay in the draft.

It is the same process recent Lobo players like Jaelen House, Mashburn and Vance Jackson went through in recent postseasons.

MASH AN OWL: Mashburn has never made a secret of his values in basketball. Relationships, he has said, have always been very important to him, which is a big reason why he followed Lobos head coach Richard Pitino, who started recruiting him in middle school, from Minnesota after the 2020-21 season to play for the Lobos despite having never stepped foot in the state of New Mexico.

And while his four-year playing relationship with Pitino, including the past three seasons at UNM where he became a top 10 scorer in program history, has come to an end even with one more year of eligibility, Mashburn's priorities remain ingrained in finding a solid relationship with the coaching staff he is playing for.

His decision to transfer for the Temple Owls, a team coming off a 16-20 record and a 10th-place finish (5-13) in the American Athletic Conference, might seem curious on paper, unless you understand there is a relationship with him and the Owls' first-year coaching staff.

Mashburn, a Miami native, knew head coach Adam Fisher from his past stint on the staff of the Miami Hurricanes. Mashburn's dad, a former New York basketball legend growing up, has had a longtime relationship with Temple assistant coach Michael Huger, also a former Miami Hurricanes assistant, who grew up as a basketball star in New York around the same time as the elder Mashburn.

"We are very excited to welcome Jamal and his family to our Temple basketball program," Fisher said in Temple's announcement of landing Mashburn Jr. from the transfer portal. "I've known Jamal and watched him since his high school days and we are thrilled to have him join our family. Jamal is a player that can really score the ball, has a high basketball IQ and is a winner! We are excited about the leadership he brings and know that he will be a great ambassador for our university and the community."

Added Mashburn in the school's release: "I'm super excited to be a Temple Owl. Philly is getting a tough, hard-nosed competitor. Can't wait to get to work!"

As for his announcement, Mashburn Jr. posted the news on social media with a picture of himself wearing a No. 55 Temple jersey with the statement: "100% committed. Excited is an understatement."

In a reply on X, Mashburn Sr. wrote to his son: "Let's get it. Great choice. Back where you belong on the east coast. I'm excited for you. Cant wait to attend games at Temple."

Mashburn received plenty of well wishes on social media Monday from Lobo fans, thanking him for his time at UNM.

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: While the news came out Sunday that the Lobos landed a weekend commitment from University of North Texas shooting guard C.J. Noland to play his final collegiate season, UNM didn't put out its first announcement of the transfer portal signing until Monday.

"We are excited about the addition of CJ to our basketball program," Pitino said in a news release from the school. "He has the size and skill at the guard spot that we were looking for. He is tough, versatile, competitive and a winner. CJ will be a valuable addition to our team from day one."

Noland, who has 88 Division I games played under his belt over three seasons (two at Oklahoma and this past season at North Texas), has one season of eligibility remaining and committed to the Lobos after a weekend recruiting visit in Albuquerque.

"New Mexico intrigued me by their style of play and the fact that they have good players returning that I can see myself playing with and winning with," Noland said in the team's release. "On top of that, the Lobos have such a passionate fanbase that I can't wait to play in front of in The Pit."