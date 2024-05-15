Lobo golf clinches spot in NCAA championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s golf team is NCAA championship-bound. UNM clinched its spot on Wednesday with a fifth-place finish in the West Lafayette Regional.

Georgia Tech forward transfers to UNM

During the three-round event, the Lobos finished two-under par as a team. Bastien Amat led the Lobos individually at six-under, while Matthew Watkins also shot under par at -3. Both Amat (2) and Watkins (10) finished in the top-ten as individuals.

“This team is good,” said coach Harrington. “We’ve had a good year and top-20 all year. To be able to come out here and validate what we know we can do, to go to nationals, it’s an honor to be able to do it and to represent New Mexico.”

The Lobos now advance to the NCAA championship at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA. The tournament will take place Friday, May 24-Wednesday May 29. This marks a second consecutive championship appearance for the Lobos and the 44th in program history.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.