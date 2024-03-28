Lobo forward JT Toppin named finalist for Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year

Mar. 27—Lobo freshman forward JT Toppin on Wednesday was named to the 30-player finalist list for the CollegeInsider.com's Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year.

The 6-foot-9 Lobo freshman from Dallas was a second team All-Mountain West pick by both the media and coaches this past season and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by the media and co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches along with UNLV's D.J. Thomas, who was also named to the Macy list on Wednesday.

Toppin tied a league record with nine Freshman of the Week awards, averaged 12.4 points per game and a conference-best 9.1 rebounds per game. He also led the Mountain West in field goal percentage (.623), blocks (68) and offensive rebounds per game (3.67). His .623 field goal percentage is one of the top 20 highest percentages by a freshman in NCAA history, while he also led all freshmen nationally with 12 double-doubles.

The award is named for former Purdue Boilermaker and 1975 Indiana Mr. Basketball, Kyle Macy, who averaged 13.8 points per game and starting 25 of 27 games in 1976 for Purdue. He later transferred to Kentucky and was a three-time All-America selection and on the Wildcats 1978 National Championship team.

The Award is presented each year at the Final Four. The past five winners include: Kyle Filipowski, Duke (2023); Malaki Branham, Ohio State (2022); Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (2021); Anthony Edwards, Georgia (2020); and Zion Williamson, Duke (2019).

2023-24 Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Finalists:

Xavier Amos, 6-8, Northern Illinois

Juslin Bodo Bodo, 7-0, High Point

Xzayvier Brown, 6-2, Saint Joseph's

Markus Burton, 5-11, Notre Dame

Elliot Cadeau, 6-1, North Carolina

Carlton Carrington, 6-5, Pittsburgh

Stephon Castle, 6-6, Connecticut

Isaiah Collier, 6-5, USC

Rob Dillingham, 6-3, Kentucky

David Douglas Jr., 6-5, Green Bay

PJ Haggerty, 6-3, Tulsa

Barrington Hargress, 6-0, UC Riverside

Josh Hubbard, 5-10, Mississippi State

Malik Mack, 6-1, Harvard

Sebastian Mack, 6-3, UCLA

Jared McCain, 6-3, Duke

Baye Ndongo, 6-9, Georgia Tech

Kevin Overton, 6-5, Drake

Josh Pascarelli, 6-3, Marist

Myles Rice, 6-3, Washington State

Cooper Schwieger, 6-9, Valparaiso

Jackson Shelstad, 6-0, Oregon

Reed Sheppard, 6-3, Kentucky

Javan Simmons, 6-7, Toledo

Deywilk Tavarez, 6-2, Delaware State

Dedan Thomas Jr., 6-1, UNLV

JT Toppin, 6-9, New Mexico

D.J. Wagner, 6-4, Kentucky

Ja'Kobe Walter, 6-5, Baylor

Cody Williams, 6-8, Colorado