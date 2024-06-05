Lobo football announces 13 new transfers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team has added more talent via the transfer portal. The team announced 13 new players on Wednesday, with nine coming in from power conferences.
QB, Emory Floyd, College of the Canyons
RB, Naquari Rogers, Campbell
WR, Kader Diop, San Diego Mesa CC
OL, Lajuan Owens, Tulane
OL, Tevin Shaw, Houston
DL, Garrison Walker, Auburn
LB, Randolph Kpai, Nebraska
LB, Tirek Austin-Cave, West Virginia
LB, Niko Bohler, Diablo Valley CC
CB, Cam Watts, Texas Tech
CB, Ishael Burdine, TCU
CB, Jahvante Royal, Pitt
S, Dom Tatum, Washington State
