Lobo football announces 13 new transfers

bradley benson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team has added more talent via the transfer portal. The team announced 13 new players on Wednesday, with nine coming in from power conferences.

QB, Emory Floyd, College of the Canyons

RB, Naquari Rogers, Campbell

WR, Kader Diop, San Diego Mesa CC

OL, Lajuan Owens, Tulane

OL, Tevin Shaw, Houston

DL, Garrison Walker, Auburn

LB, Randolph Kpai, Nebraska

LB, Tirek Austin-Cave, West Virginia

LB, Niko Bohler, Diablo Valley CC

CB, Cam Watts, Texas Tech

CB, Ishael Burdine, TCU

CB, Jahvante Royal, Pitt

S, Dom Tatum, Washington State

