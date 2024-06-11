Lobo coach to lead Team USA at junior golf world cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After leading the UNM men’s golf team to the NCAA national tournament in his first season as head coach, Jake Harrington is now resuming a different kind of coaching role. Harrington will coach Team USA at the 2024 Toyota junior golf world cup outside of Nagoya, Japan June 18-21.

This will be Harrington’s second time coaching the event after leading Team USA in 2013. That year, the American team featured the current No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

“I’m extremely excited to go back. Anytime you can represent Team USA as a coach, it’s an incredible opportunity,” said Harrington.

The tournament will feature teams from 12 countries with three players including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, England, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Zimbabwe. Team USA has won nine boys titles over 30 years of the event, most recently in 2017.

