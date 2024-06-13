Lobo basketball team hosts annual kids camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kicked off its annual kids camp this week. Around 100 campers joined players and coaches in the Pit to compete and work on their craft.

Every player on the roster is helping out with the camp and they said that it is a good opportunity to bring the team closer together. It also gives them a new appreciation for the game as they coach and mentor the next generation of hoopers.

“It’s amazing just seeing these kids have fun and play around, just learning the game of basketball and just doing it with my team,” said Lobos freshman Jovan Milicevic. “It’s also good team bonding at the end of the day, being there together, helping the kids have fun and just giving them entertainment.”

A second camp is scheduled for June 24-27.

