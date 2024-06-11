Some Lobo basketball seats to see first price increase in a decade. Which ones? And how much?

Jun. 10—The lowest cost of getting in the door isn't changing.

But after an 11-year price freeze at the Pit — actually, some season-ticket price points saw a price drop over the past decade — the UNM Lobos are implementing a ticket price increase in select premium Pit seating areas for the coming men's basketball season.

UNM is projecting the increase will generate "more than $200,000" in additional revenue for the coming 2024-25 men's basketball season, according to Deputy Athletic Director David Williams, though less than half the seats in the 15,411-capacity University Arena will actually be affected.

Lobo men's basketball comfortably met its budgeted $3.5 million in ticket revenue this past season and is projecting $3.8 million for the coming season — more ticket revenue than all other sports in the department, including football, combined.

"We wanted to make sure that we weren't impacting the get-in-the-door pricing," said Jalen Dominguez, executive director of the Lobo Club. "So the goal was to figure out how we could make small, targeted strategic incremental increases and have the greatest impact overall on revenue."

Of the arena's 14 price points for men's basketball games, six will not see any increase. Lobo Club donations, required to be able to purchase most season tickets, will not be increasing.

What is going up between $25 and $47 per season ticket (for the entire season, not per game) are the more coveted seats closer to the court, including ones with the cushioned seat back chairs on the east side of Bob King Court.

There also will be an additional $1 fee tacked on to some premium seating areas "per transaction" (it won't be tacked on to the lower-priced tickets) and all single game tickets will increase by 5% on game day in an effort to pre-sell more tickets.

The Lobos, which ended a decade-long NCAA Tournament drought in 2024, had an average home attendance this past season of 13,042, which ranked 23rd out of 362 Division I programs.

The last ticket price increase for UNM men's basketball came before the 2013-14 season — the same offseason as the transition from Steve Alford to Craig Neal. In a July 2013 Journal article about that increase, it was noted that the lowest price point for an adult season ticket that season was $285. The lowest season ticket price point now is $199, and it has been for several years now, for 1,077 tickets in the arena. That price is not changing.

New season tickets go on sale later this summer.