Lobo basketball to play at Saint Mary's again this season

Aug. 30—It worked once. Why not try it again.

Moraga, Calif., was home to one of the top two wins of the 2022-23 UNM men's basketball season when the Lobos knocked off Saint Mary's last November, ending the Gaels' 26-game home win streak.

As first reported on social media by college hoops scheduling guru Rocco Miller, and confirmed by the Journal, the Lobos will return to University Credit Union Pavilion on Nov. 9 to again play the Gaels this coming season.

It is not part of a home-and-home series, but rather a "buy game" in which the Lobos will be paid by the Gaels to play the game. Along with the victory, UNM brought back to Albuquerque a $75,000 check.

Lobos head coach Richard Pitino told the Journal Wednesday in an in-depth podcast conversation that will be released Tuesday that the team's nonconference schedule is nearly complete.

Based on previous reports by the Journal and other outlets, UNM appears to have just one home game remaining to finalize, and Pitino has said the team is still trying to find a quality opponent to start a home-and-home series with the first game this season being in the Pit, but few, if any, quality Division I programs have indicated they are interested in the same.

