Lobo basketball lands 6-8 high school recruit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo’s latest high school recruit officially committed to New Mexico on Wednesday. Daniel Thomas, a 6-8 forward/center from Carter High School in Dallas, TX posted his commitment on social media.

Thomas is ranked as a three-star player per Verbal Commits and had other offers from Dallas Baptist, Troy and Edward Waters. He joins 6-10 forward Jovan Milicevic and 6-2 guard Kayde Dodson in this year’s high school recruiting class.

