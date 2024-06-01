Lobo basketball finalizing neutral site game against UCLA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More non-conference games on the 2024-2025 Lobo men’s basketball schedule are falling in place. As reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Lobos and Bruins will meet on November 8 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the UCLA game, the Lobos will also travel to St. John’s on November 17 and Palm Springs, CA, for the Acrisure Classic in late November. UNM will host Grambling State, VCU, and NMSU as part of its home non-conference schedule.

