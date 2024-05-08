Lobo basketball announces future home-and-home series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has announced a new home-and-home series for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons. UNM will host VCU this upcoming season on December 18 and travel to Richmond in the 2025-2026 season at a date to be determined.

The games will mark the first nonneutral site games between the two schools, with the only ever meeting between the Lobos and Rams coming in the 2008 Cancun Classic in Mexico. It will mark VCU’s first trip to The Pit since the 1985 NCAA tournament and the Lobos’s first trip to Richmond since the 1996 NCAA tournament.

