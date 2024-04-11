Lobo basketball announces new associate head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now entering his fourth year on the UNM men’s basketball coaching staff, Isaac Chew is entering a new role. On Wednesday, head coach Richard Pitino announced a promotion for Chew from an assistant to associate head coach. Chew was an original member of Pitino’s coaching staff in the 2021-2022 season and has helped the Lobos improve in each of the past three years.

“Isaac Chew has been here with me since day one and has been instrumental in this rebuild,” said Pitino. “We would not be in this position without Isaac’s hard work and dedication. He is a relentless recruiter and a terrific coach. He will be a head coach very soon and we are fortunate that he’s a Lobo.”

Chew is now entering his 18th season at the Division I level. In addition to UNM, Chew has been on four other staffs (Murray State, Missouri, Marquette, and Texas A&M)

