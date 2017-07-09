Lobi’s Eduwo eyes 10th goal against Kastina United

The Pride of Benue’s striker has expressed his eagerness to hit double figures in their weekend tie against the Chanji Boys

Lobi Stars’ Kingsley Eduwo has disclosed he is eager to get his 10th goal of the season when the Pride of Benue file out against Katsina United on Sunday at the Karkanda Stadium.

Eduwo bagged his ninth goal of the season last weekend when the Pride of Benue crushed Enugu Rangers 3-1 before their fans at the Aper Aku Stadium and the player who was named the NPFL Player of the Month for May has expressed his desire to add to his goals tally when they trade tackles with the Chanji Boys.

“I am happy to be named the Player of the Month for May and I believe this will spur me on to achieve more for my club this season. I have scored nine goals and I know it won’t be a bad idea if I get my 10th goal against Katsina United this weekend. The motivation to score is very high,” Eduwo told Goal.

The ex-Sunshine Stars striker however dedicated his NPFL Player of the Month to his mother, Rose Eduwo and Lobi Stars for their support in helping him attain his first individual award in his career.

“I also have to thank my parents and most especially my mother, Mrs Rose Eduwo for her immense support. My Mum has really assisted me a lot in my career and she gives me all what a good mother should give to her son.

''I am using this medium to dedicate my first ever individual award to my mother. Lobi Stars have also been supportive too since I moved to Makurdi last season.''