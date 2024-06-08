LOAN WATCH: West Ham United’s Talbert set to return for loan club Djurgårdens IF

West Ham United goalkeeper Katelin Talbert will return to the Djurgårdens IF matchday squad this afternoon when they contest the Stockholm derby with AIK in the Damallsvenskan.

The highly-rated American keeper joined West Ham United last summer after leaving Portuguese club SL Benfica. She was immediately sent out on loan to Swedish side Djurgårdens IF in a bid to accumulate the points needed to meet Governing Body Endorsements [GBE] for international player visas.

After gaining international clearance to play in Sweden, Talbert was an ever-present for Djurgårdens IF in the second half of last season. She made nine appearances for the club in the Damallsvenskan, helping The Blue Stripes to avoid an end of season relegation play-off. Talbert started the 2024 season with a couple of performances in the Swedish Cup group stage before sustaining a stress fracture in her lower leg which has seen her sidelined for the last two months.

Talbert has now returned to full fitness and she has provisionally been named in the Djurgårdens IF squad for this afternoon’s local derby against AIK at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium. The player could potentially feature in the club’s next six matches before her loan spell is scheduled to end.

Parent club West Ham United were confident that Talbert would accumulate enough points from her loan spell with Djurgårdens IF in 2023/2024 to meet GBE criteria for international player visas. It is thought that the keeper’s recent injury will not negatively impact the number of points awarded. While her loan arrangement is likely to be reviewed in the coming weeks, the player is currently expected to be back with The Hammers next season.