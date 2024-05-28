Loan-watch: How did players who played away from Ligue 1 fare this season?

As most European leagues draw to a close for the 2023-2024 season, we take a look at how some of Ligue 1's loan players have fared outside of France

Xavi Simons (PSG to Leipzig)

The Dutchman was sent straight out on loan to Bundesliga side Leipzig after a successful season with PSV Eindhoven last season, when PSG decided to enact a buyback clause for the former Barcelona attacking midfielder. It's been a successful season overall for the 21-year-old, after featuring 32 times in the Bundesliga, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists for the Red Bull side.

Vitinha (Marseille to Genoa)

After making 18 appearances for Olympique de Marseille since joining in January 2023, Vitinha was shipped out to Italian side Genoa this winter, and has since played on nine occasions. The Portuguese U21 international has hit the back of the net twice whilst on loan with the Serie A side.

Lorenz Assignon (Rennes to Burnley)

Assignon made his debut for Rennes back in 2021, and after 46 appearances for Les Rouge et Noir was loaned out to Premier League side Burnley this winter. In April he became the second Burnley defender to both score and assist in a single Premier League game against Sheffield. Yet, Burnley were relegated from England's top tier after finishing 19th in the 2023-2024 season.

Juan Bernat (PSG to Benfica)

Former Bayern man Juan Bernat has spent this season out on loan to Portuguese giants Benfica, yet the Spaniard has struggled with injury issues this season. The defender has made a total of six appearances this season, with only three of those coming in Liga Portugal. He played a total of 128 times for PSG since joining the club from Bayern in 2018.

Renato Sanches (PSG to AS Roma)

One of Christophe Galtier's main signings for PSG last season was sent out on loan to Italian side AS Roma this season, where the midfielder has made seven appearances in Serie A and played five matches in the Europa League this season. Despite this, Roma won't be activating a buy clause for the player, ending a brief spell with the side from the Italian capital.