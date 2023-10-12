Loan move is the 'next step' for Fulham's Luke Harris - Matty Jones

Luke Harris has made seven senior appearances for Fulham

Wales Under-21s boss Matty Jones says leaving Fulham on loan will be the "next step" in Luke Harris's development.

The 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Premier League side this season having featured five times under Marco Silva last term.

"In the summer, I know he came really close to a loan move," said Jones.

"I think that's the next step for Luke in terms of getting senior exposure, he's an unbelievable talent."

Harris has featured in several senior Wales camps but is yet to win a cap under Robert Page having withdrawn from the 2022 World Cup squad last year.

The versatile midfielder, along with Liverpool loanee Owen Beck, was released by Page after Wales' 4-0 win over Gibraltar in Wrexham to turn out for the Under-21s against Czech Republic in a Euro qualifier on Friday.

Reading midfielder Charlie Savage and Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low will both remain with Wales' first team for their Euro 2024 qualifying fixture with Croatia having made their senior bows against Gibraltar.

The pair were expected to join Harris and Beck in linking up with the Under-21s but will provide Page with additional cover given the absences of players including Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson, Ben Cabango and Wes Burns.

"It's a fantastic positive for the individuals and collectively as an association," Jones said of the senior debutants, which also included Regan Poole and Liam Cullen.

"It's the agenda I was brought in to try and support in terms of players transitioning from the Under-21s to the senior squad.

"I couldn't have been any prouder of them last night."

Jones's side followed up a 2-2 draw against Denmark in their opening Euro qualifier with a 3-2 win over Lithuania to preserve their unbeaten start to Group I.

It means they are currently top of their five-team pool with six matches left to play.

But Jones says next opponents Czech Republic, who were beaten 2-1 by Iceland last time out, will provide Wales with their toughest test of the campaign so far.

"It's probably the biggest challenge that we've faced as a staffing group and players over the past 12 months," he said.

"We've had some great growth within the group and one of the key talking points this week has been about not showing any complacency."

Kick-off at Stadion Strelecký is at 17:00 BST on Friday, 13 October.