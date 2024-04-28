On-loan Kwon's season ended by injury

On-loan Celtic midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu will miss the final games of the season on loan to St Mirren through injury.

The 23-year-old was ineligible to face parent club last weekend.

But, talking to BBC Scotland before Sunday's visit by Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Buddies manager Stephen Robinson explained the Korean's latest absence by revealing: "Unfortunately, we’ve lost Kwon for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury."

Kwon had made nine appearances, all starts, for the Paisley side since joining on loan in January.