On-loan Barcelona star names Real Madrid duo as the ‘best players in the world’

Speaking in an interview on the ‘Nude Project’ podcast, on-loan Barcelona star Joao Felix has named Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. as the best players in the world currently.

Joao Felix, who has played for two of Los Blancos’ top rivals in Barça and Atletico Madrid, reckons that the aforementioned duo of Mbappe and Vinicius would be the best placed to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

The Portuguese international is currently on loan at Barça with the term set to end on June 30, although the Catalans are negotiating with Atletico to keep him at the club beyond that.

And, during a long chat on the podcast, where he discussed several topics, including his future, Joao Felix also backed two Real Madrid stars as the best in the world.

“The best player in the world right now? I can name 3: Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius and… Oh no, only two in fact (laughs),” the forward said.

Joao Felix names Mbappe, Vinicius as the best in the world. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ballon d’Or contenders

Both Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are coming on the back of spectacular campaigns in 2023/24, with PSG and Real Madrid, respectively.

Mbappe, who signed for Los Blancos earlier this month, finished the previous season with a stunning return of 44 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the French Super Cup.

He also finished as the top scorer in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Set to lead France at the Euros, Mbappe can further strengthen his credentials if he does well in the tournament.

Vinicius, on the other hand, also won three titles – La Liga, Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, while racking up 24 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, including vital contributions in the UCL semis and finals.

Considered the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or, the Brazilian has the chance to further solidify his chances with a strong run in the Copa America.