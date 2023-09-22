Load management costs fans who paid big money to see Messi in Orlando | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter. …

What a downer.

What a drag.

What a bummer.

A very expensive bummer for many fans who spent hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for tickets on the secondary market to see Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi — the G.O.A.T. — play against Orlando City on Sunday at the Purple Palace, aka Exploria Stadium.

Messi left Wednesday’s game in the 37th minute of Inter Miami’s 4-0 win over Toronto FC with muscle fatigue and coach Tata Martino said he would not be available against Orlando City in hopes he might be ready for the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo next week.

The extent of Messi’s injury — or even if there is an actual injury — has not been announced. It sounds like “muscle fatigue” could be the MLS version of NBA-style “load management” in which the 37-year-old Messi just needs some rest after playing 15 matches in the last two months.

Selfishly, as an Orlandoan, I think it stinks that Messi won’t play against Orlando City and probably won’t even be in the stadium.

As we all know, sports betting in Florida has been in the news a lot lately and is apparently on the brink of being legalized.

In a roundabout way, Messi’s absence shows us the downside of wagering on a sporting event.

Sadly, many fans lost their shirts when they gambled thousands of dollars on seeing the G.O.A.T. play in Orlando. …

Short stuff: A word of warning to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating superstar singer Taylor Swift: She’s eventually going to break up with you just so she can write a hit song about it. … USF can’t even get their signage right. With the conference opener this week against Rice, the Bulls put up a billboard in downtown Tampa that was supposed to say “Beat Rice.” It’s in all capital letters with no spaces, so it came out: “BEATRICE.” Of course, that left many baffled fans wondering, “Who the hell is Beatrice?” The way USF has played over the last few years, I’m not sure they can beat Rice — or Beatrice. …

Which is the real FSU? The team that mopped the floor with LSU or struggled with BC? | Analysis

How sad is it that FSU will not bring its renowned band — the Marching Chiefs — to Climpson because Climpson has reduced the number of lower-bowl seats it gives to opponents at Tiger Stadium? Yet another example of money-hungry athletic departments sucking all of the fun and tradition out of college football. … Speaking of FSU, I’m hearing from some boosters that they aren’t happy that they’re being asked to contribute up to five figures per season ticket to help pay for the planned renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium. Hey, blame it on the ACC’s TV contract! …

We interrupt this regularly scheduled column just so we can mention Deion Sanders because, well, it just seems like the thing to do. … If you ask me, it’s being misreported that the XFL and USFL are in discussions about “merging.” The reason I say it’s being misreported is because both leagues are hemorrhaging money and therefore I don’t think they’re having discussions about merging; I think they’re having discussions about surviving. … I heard somebody say the other day that UCF’s inaugural Big 12 game against Kansas State on Saturday might be the biggest game in UCF history. I vehemently disagree. It could be the most historic game in UCF history, but here’s my Super Seven list of “biggest” games in UCF history: (1) Peach Bowl against Auburn. (2) Fiesta Bowl against Baylor. (3) Fiesta Bowl against LSU. (4) Victory over USF in 2017. (5) Victory over Memphis in the 2017 AAC championship game. (6) Ice Bowl victory over SMU in 2013 to clinch the AAC title. (7) Victory over Memphis in the 2018 AAC championship game. …

Are college coaches using mental health waivers for their own selfish benefit? | Commentary

Is there a more morally bankrupt collegiate athletic department in the country than Michigan State? … Did you see where a New England Patriots fan actually died at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night after getting into a physical altercation with some Dolphins fans? This might be the most tragic example of sports fans who drink way too much and take the games way too seriously … From David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun on this week’s game between undefeated and nationally ranked Pac-12 leftovers Washington State and Oregon State: “The winner will be invited to the ACC if it promises to forgo TV money until 2067. The loser gets an invitation to park cars at the next Big Ten office Christmas party.” …

Already, four top running backs — Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) and J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens) — are injured and out for all or part of the season. This is why NFL running backs aren’t given lucrative contracts, and it’s why they deserve lucrative contracts. Little dudes who run full speed into big dudes is a losing proposition. … Listening to the federal government and Gov. Ron DeSantis argue about the benefit of COVID vaccines and boosters is getting almost as tired as the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate. … Will the last Alabama quarterback to get benched, please turn out the lights? … The St. Petersburg, er, Tampa Bay Rays building their new stadium in the same place where their old stadium (Tropicana Field) is located certainly fits the Albert Einstein definition of insanity: “Doing the same thing over and and over again and expecting a different result.” …

Mikey likes: UCF over Kansas State by 2 in Upset Special, FSU over Climpson by 14, Florida over Charlotte by 28, Miami over Temple by 21, Dolphins over Broncos by 5, Jaguars over Texans by 8, Bucs over Eagles by 3 in Upset Special II, Beatrice (and Agnes) over USF by 17.

Last word: With Friday being National Native American Day, this mantra comes from the Apache Tribe and certainly applies to sports: “It is better to have less thunder in the mouth and more lightning in the hand.”

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com. Hit me up on X (formerly Twitter) @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2