Lloyd returns as Scarlets change two for Zebre

Ioan Lloyd started one game for Wales during the 2024 Six Nations [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

United Rugby Championship: Zebre v Scarlets

Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Friday, 17 May Kick -off: 19:35 BST

Wales fly-half Ioan Lloyd returns to the Scarlets starting XV as one of two changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) meeting with Zebre in Parma.

Lloyd was a first-half replacement in last week's home defeat by Ulster having missed the previous two games with an eye injury suffered at Glasgow in March.

The other change is in the pack, where Alex Craig has recovered from a hamstring problem to replace lock Jac Price, who drops to the bench along with last week's starting outside-half Sam Costelow.

Also included among the replacements is Wales Under-20s centre Macs Page, part of Llandovery’s Indigo Premiership title-winning side last weekend.

The 19-year-old will be making his URC debut if he takes to the field.

Locks Sam Lousi and Vaea Fifita remain unavailable through injury, along with Tom Rogers, Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Josh Macleod, Teddy Leatherbarrow and Jac Davies.

Zebre are bottom of the United Rugby Championship, with just one win all season.

Scarlets are two points and two places above the Italian side and are looking for a fourth victory of the campaign.

They have not tasted success outside Wales since the last time they visited Parma, when they beat their hosts 41-24 in March 2022.

The Welsh region have won 15 of the 16 matches between the two sides, with one draw in Parma in 2013.

Scarlets assistant coach Emyr Phillips said: “We are looking to build some momentum in these last two games to fire us into pre-season and we understand we need to perform well to get those results.

We are encouraging the boys to play high-tempo rugby and get the ball moving because that’s when we are at our best. We know Zebre will bring emotion to the game and we need to match that.”

Zebre: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Tomi Lewis, Johnny Williams, Eddie James, Ryan Conbeer; Ioan Lloyd, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias (capt), Harri O’Connor, Alex Craig, Morgan Jones, Taine Plumtree, Dan Davis, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Jarrod Taylor, Ben Williams, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Macs Page

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Clara Munarini & Alberto Falvero (FIR)

TMO: Colin Brett (SRU)