Lloyd Cushenberry off Broncos’ COVID reserve, Tim Patrick and two others on

The Broncos announced a series of moves involving their COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, including the activation of center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Cushenberry missed last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders after going on the list. That marked both the first game and the first snaps he missed since joining the team as a 2020 third-round pick.

While Cushenberry should be available to face the Chargers this weekend, three other members of the team are set to miss the game after going on the list Wednesday. Wide receiver Tim Patrick, tackle Calvin Anderson, and safety Caden Sterns are all now off the active roster until they’re cleared to return.

Patrick has 47 catches for 639 yards and five touchdowns. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy remain on hand at receiver for Week 17.

