Lloyd Cushenberry injures hamstring during 40-yard dash

LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry didn’t make it through his combine workout Friday.

Cushenberry pulled up on his second 40-yard dash attempt, appearing to favor his right hamstring, Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports. Cushenberry remained sidelined for the rest of the drills at the Combine.

The first-team All-SEC lineman sat with an ice pack on his right leg during position drills.

He posted a 5.27-second time on his first 40 attempt after logging 25 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Cushenberry is one of the top-ranked interior line prospects in this year’s draft.

LSU’s pro day is April 3, so Cushenberry will get another shot at performing for scouts.

