Lloyd Carr’s grandson chooses Notre Dame, not Michigan

There are legacy commitments and then there are — well legacy commitments. Former Michigan football head coach Lloyd Carr is woven in the very fabric of Wolverine football, being a longtime assistant and then head coach for 13 seasons.

You would think that would endure a relative of his to think very seriously about attending the school he coached at, but apparently not.

That brings us to this past week. Carr has a grandson who is a blue-chip quarterback in the 2024 class, C.J. Carr. He’s from Saline, Michigan, just a stone’s throw from Ann Arbor. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Carr is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and 20th overall recruit in the 2024 cycle and holds offers from almost every major school in the country, including TTUN.

However, there’s a glitch in the maize and blue matrix it seems. Instead of choosing his grandfather’s school, the young gunslinging Carr chose former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman’s squad, Notre Dame.

Yes, that means not only did Carr choose a historical rival to give his verbal to, but he’ll be coached by a former Ohio State player as a head coach.

Of course, Michigan fans are claiming the school didn’t really want Carr, but that’s nothing but a line of bologna. You don’t turn a blind eye to a kid who is the grandson of a former head coach that brought home a national title right in your backyard.

No way, no how.

What might give you even more of a chuckle is seeing Lloyd Carr in a Notre Dame hat.

CJ Carr and his grandfather. pic.twitter.com/p8N2kOw0GE — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2022

Michigan may have finally gotten the Ohio State monkey off its back last season, but these types of things just seem to follow Harbaugh and the program around.

The universe seems to be correcting itself, and let’s hope it comes back into perfect alignment on November 26.

Story continues

List

Buckeyes Wire Exclusive: New offensive line commit Carson Hinzman discusses why he chose Ohio State over Wisconsin, vows to beat Michigan

Ohio State recruiting: 4-star 2023 DT John Walker sets decision date

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.