Llandovery beat Newport in Welsh Premiership finale

Rhodri Jones scored the try that put Llandovery ahead for the first time in the game [Huw Evans Agency]

Indigo Welsh Premiership play-off final: Llandovery v Newport

Llandovery (7) 14

Tries: Warren 2, R Jones Cons: Hughes 2

Newport (7) 7

Tries: Reynolds Cons: O'Brien

Llandovery completed a Welsh second-tier league and cup double as they edged Newport at Church Bank in a tense Welsh Premiership play-off final.

It was the last such final before next season's restructure with the Drovers also having won the Premiership Cup in a win over Merthyr in April.

Llandovery were top of the table by a point over Newport during the regular season and their marginal superiority continued in the 2023-24 finale.

Prop Josh Reynolds drove over early on to open the scoring for the visitors.

Matt O'Brien - fresh from his 100th Dragons appearance off the bench the night before in defeat by Stormers - added the conversion.

Former Wales centre Adam Warren was freed for his first and Ioan Hughes added the extras as the Drovers levelled before the break.

Warren's midfield partner Rhodri Jones squeezed in at the corner as the hosts took the lead, Hughes converting from the touchline.

Llandovery's defence held out Newport for the rest of the encounter.

Both teams will be part of the Welsh Rugby Union's new structure that kicks off in 2024-25 with 10 teams contesting its Elite Development Competition.

Cardiff became the 10th and final team to be approved for the EDC in which Aberavon, Bridgend, Carmarthen Quins, Ebbw Vale, Pontypool, Swansea and RGC 1404 will also play.

Llandovery: Harri Doel; Macs Page, Adam Warren, Rhodri Jones, Aaron Warren; Ioan Hughes, Lee Rees (capt); Jamie Hughes, Taylor Davies, Berian Watkins, Ed Scragg, Chris Long, Osian Davies, Stuart Worrall, Joe Powell.

Replacements: Dino Dallavalle, Harry Thomas, Llyr Green, Nathan Hart, Jordan Evans, Kian Abraham, Jack Maynard, Dafydd Land.

Newport: David Richards; Lloyd Lewis, Chay Smith, Joe Westwood, Elliot Frewen; Matt O’Brien, Che Hope; Joshua Reynolds, Henry Palmer, Nathan Evans, Barny Langton-Cryer, Rynard Landman, Josh Skinner, Josh Reid, Ben Roach (capt).

Replacements: Wade Langley, Tom Workman, Garin Harris, Elliott Ferriman, Kyle Tayler, Dafydd Buckland, Jonathan Morris, Carwyn Penny.