Llandaff North triumph on WRU finals day

Llandaff North claimed an emphatic 85-14 victory over Seven Sisters to secure the Welsh Rugby Union National Women’s Cup at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cardiff-based side lifted the trophy for the second time in three years as they ran in 13 tries.

They led 52-0 at half-time and, despite a battling effort from Seven Sisters, eased to a comprehensive win.

Llandaff North’s triumph came in one of three finals held at the home of Welsh rugby after Wales’ Six Nations triumph over Italy.

In the National Women’s Plate final, Bonymaen claimed a 32-26 success over Haverfordwest.

Bonymaen led 29-12 after an hour only for Haverfordwest, who were the winners of last year’s National Women’s Bowl final, to haul themselves back into the contest.

There were only three points between the sides until a 76th-minute penalty from Bonymaen’s Lily Roberts sealed the Swansea club’s triumph.

In this year’s National Women’s Bowl final, Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd beat Old Penarthians 34-21.

Having been narrowly beaten by Haverfordwest in last year’s final, Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd emerged victorious this time around as they scored five tries.

It was a particulary memorable day for Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd’s Anwen Hopkins, who was part of the winning team having watched daughter Gwennan help Wales to victory over Italy earlier in the day.