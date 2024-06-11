‘We’ll see, depending on the offers’ – Rennes president addresses future of Manchester United, Arsenal & PSG target Désiré Doué

Désiré Doué (18) looks almost certain to leave Stade Rennais this summer. He won’t be the only one to leave the Breton club. Having failed to qualify for European football for the first time in seven years, many of Les Rennais’ most promising and bankable assets are expected to depart.

Of all the players in their youthful side, Doué is the most valuable. It is therefore no surprise that some of Europe’s top clubs are circling. Bayer Leverkusen saw a bid rejected in January and whilst the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions may return, they will face considerable competition.

As per a report from Ouest-France, Arsenal became the latest club to show an interest in Doué, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also keeping tabs on the versatile French midfielder. Rennes are hoping to garner around €70m for Doué, however, they will only do so by including significant bonuses in the deal. Offers of over €40m would be considered, according to Ouest-France.

Rennes’ president, Olivier Cloarec, has spoken to L’Équipe, addressing Doué’s future. “We know that since he was young, he has been followed by the biggest European clubs. That won’t change this summer and we’ll see depending on the offers [whether he leaves],” he said.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle