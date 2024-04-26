‘We’ll see about that’: Here’s what Bill Belichick thinks of Patriots’ draft pick Drake Maye

As part of his first tour of media duties in his first sabbatical away from NFL sidelines in decades, former Patriots QB joined ESPN host and personality Pat McAfee for live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach sounded off when his former employer made their first selection without Belichick since 1999.

“He’s kind of quick to bail out of the pocket. He’s gonna have to hang in there a little bit longer to find those receivers.,” Belichick said of the 2022 ACC Player of the Year. “This is a kid who can make all of the throws. He just needs to be more consistent.”

At 6′4″, 223 pounds, with a 6′4″ wingspan, Maye, 21, has a size and frame that NFL scouts and front offices salivate over. The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year boasts a cannon of an arm and a stronger upside than most of his draft class.

Maye’s athleticism and arm strength may remind Patriots fans of another AFC East rival’s signal caller- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

But Belichick took the time to squash comparisons to the two-time Pro Bowler.

“We’ll see about that. I think there are some comparisons with size and athleticism, but Josh Allen is a pretty special player,” Belichick opined.

Maye is the youngest of the five QBs on top of most mock drafts and the rawest. Maye’s athleticism and arm talent led him to collegiate success, but his instincts sometimes steer him wrong, leading to reckless, turnover-worthy throws. Scouts have called into question Maye’s footwork and ability to throw in the short and intermediate, but new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt earned a reputation as one of the league’s best offensive tutors during his decade-plus working with the Cleveland Browns.

“Good size, runs well, has a good arm. Just he hasn’t played very much. He really doesn’t have a lot of experience. He makes some big plays,” Belichick assessed. “He’s gonna need some work reading defenses, reading coverages.”

Maye now joins a Patriots QB depth chart currently sporting Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe. While the Patriots clearly view Maye as the QB of the future, there is no guarantee the 21-year-old immediately steps into the starting role.

USC QB Caleb Williams was drafted #1 overall by the Chicago Bears. LSU QB and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels went #2 to the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots currently hold the remaining draft picks with glaring needs at tackle and wide receiver still to be filled.

