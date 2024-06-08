‘They’ll respond’ K-State’s Hughes not panicking after game one loss

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State head baseball coach Pete Hughes has often talked about the resiliency his 2024 team possesses.

The Wildcats will be tasked with proving it, more than ever, on Saturday. K-State faces elimination for the first time in the NCAA tournament after losing to Virginia 7-3 on Friday night.

“It’s resiliency and it’s urgency to get back in this thing [on Saturday],” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said.

He said his group will have the right mindset heading into game two, despite blowing a 3-0 lead on Friday.

“That’s the message in two out of three series,” Hughes said, before pointing out the importance of handling a quick turnaround efficiently. “Their mindset is going to be great. We’re still two games away from going to Omaha and we’re one game away from getting back into this series. So, our guys will be resilient. They’ll respond, they’re a resilient group.”

Wildcat starter Owen Boerema is likely done for the weekend after a 95-pitch, 5.2 inning Friday start. He says his job now is to be the biggest cheerleader from the dugout and find ways to support his teammates away from the mound.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence [in my teammates,]” Boerema told 27 News after the loss. “It doesn’t matter what two games you win, you got to win two. I’m confident we’ll come back with a lot of energy tomorrow.”

The Wildcats and Cavaliers play game two of the series at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday. K-State must win to force a rubber-match.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.