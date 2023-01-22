You’ll never guess Peyton and Eli’s team captains for the Pro Bowl

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will have a different look and feel this year. Instead of it playing out as a glorified tackling exhibition, the Pro Bowl will feature Flag Football moving forward.

The Manning Brothers, Peyton & Eli, will serve as coaches for this year’s matchup. Eli will coach the NFC and Peyton the AFC. Both men fit with the conferences due to their familiarity with playing for them during their careers. But they will have unfamiliar team captains that may surprise you on their sidelines.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will serve as a captain alongside Peyton, while comedian/actor Pete Davidson will serve as a captain alongside Eli. They are unlikely pairs but entertaining nonetheless.

.@SnoopDogg & Peyton Manning with the AFC.

Pete Davidson and @EliManning with the NFC. The official captains of the #ProBowlGames. 🔥 📺: #ProBowlGames live from Vegas — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12pm PT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/P76GIMeRPB — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

Eli and Pete Davidson, from a football standpoint, may not have much in common. But they know each other on some terms, spending time together last month.

As for Peyton and Snoop Dogg? That will be a sight as both are two of America’s most recognizable figures.

Check out the unlikely pairings on February 5th on ESPN/ABC.

