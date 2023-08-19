‘I’ll never believe Lucy Letby is guilty unless she confesses to me’, says childhood friend

Letby's friend described her as kind, gentle and soft

A childhood friend of Lucy Letby said she would “never believe that she’s guilty” unless the former nurse confessed to being a killer.

Identified only as Dawn, she and other friends of the neonatal nurse, 33, are standing by her despite Letby being found guilty on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Police are further investigating the treatment of 4,000 children who were under her care.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, Dawn, who was in Aylestone Secondary School in Hereford, said: “Unless Lucy turned around and said I’m guilty, I will never believe that she’s guilty.

“We know she couldn’t have done anything that she’s accused of, so without a doubt we stand by her.

“I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I’ve ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the things she’s accused of.

“It is the most out-of-character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy. Think of your most kind, gentle, soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies.”

She revealed that Letby had always dreamed of becoming a nurse after suffering a difficult birth.

Dawn added: “It was always her aspiration – her dream – to become a nurse and to help babies.

“She was very grateful to be alive to the nurses who helped save her life.

“She feels that’s what she was called to do – to help children who might have been born in similar circumstances.”

Dawn claimed officers involved in the case were “trying to build a case, to find someone culpable to find someone to blame” as she maintained Letby’s innocence.

Letby asked her close friends to stay away from court as the parents of twin boys, Baby E and Baby F, described her on the programme as a “hateful human being” who “feeds off others’ pain”.

Her friends said she would “let her hair down” and would be both “goofy” and “bubbly” when they were in her company.

There were no baby deaths reported when Letby was moved from the hospital unit in July 2016 and when officers were contacted by the hospital during May 2017.

But her friends continue to describe her as “the kindest person [they’ve] ever met”.

Letby has been supported throughout the 10-month trial by her parents John and Susan Letby.

She refused to hear the verdicts on Friday.