'We’ll let it play out': Colts Chris Ballard loves Jonathan Taylor, won't commit to contract

WESTFIELD — Jonathan Taylor reported to Colts training camp Tuesday amid a cloud of speculation surrounding a potential contract extension.

For the past couple of weeks, the running back position has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL. Teams are increasingly reluctant to pay big, guaranteed money to a position that has been both minimized by the league’s move to the passing game and where the physical toll makes it difficult to sustain elite production on an annual basis. It's leaving running backs without the significant second contract stars at other positions receive.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes selfies with fans Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Taylor, who turned in the best season a Colts running back has ever produced in 2021 and has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons, has made it clear he wants to be rewarded. The franchise rewarded left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who both signed market-setting deals despite playing positions that aren’t among the highest-paid in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who has always declined to comment on the details of contract negotiations, acknowledged the league’s trend in running back contracts.

“The market is what the market is, but saying that, like I’ve always told you, you pay good players,” Ballard said. “You pay guys that are going to help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the great season as a team, and he’s coming off the injury, but Jonathan’s a great player. He’s a great person. I think that’ll play out over time and work out the way it should. Either way.”

More: 'I think I let myself down': Colts CB Kenny Moore wants to be impact player again

More: Colts LB Shaquille Leonard passes physical, not cleared for full-contact

Advertisement

For the past couple of seasons, Ballard has almost always tried to sign his draft picks before the final season of their rookie contract begins, the season Taylor is about to begin.

In the cases of Leonard, Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith and former Colts running back Nyheim Hines, the deals were negotiated and signed in the days between the start of training camp and the opening of the regular season.

But Ballard did not commit to the same procedure with Taylor, twice citing the fact that the Colts have a new coaching staff that is still building its offense.

“We could, and we’ve done it,” Ballard said. “Remember, we did (defensive tackle Grover Stewart) during the season. We’re not against doing one during the season, but a lot of this, our coaches, they haven’t even had these guys in pads yet. New staff, and we’ll work through that.”

Advertisement

Taylor has been increasingly vocal about his frustration with the way running backs have been paid.

When the franchise tag window came and passed without long-term contracts for New York’s Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard, Taylor initially tweeted one word — “Wow” — then expanded in reply to a comment by ESPN analyst Matt Miller that said he’s been advocating for years to never sign a running back to a big second contract.

“1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. … If you succeed. … 3. You boost the organization. … and then,” Taylor wrote, “doesn’t matter, you’re a RB.”

More: 'Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB': Colts Jonathan Taylor responds to RBs not getting contracts

Advertisement

Barkley ended up signing a one-year contract with the Giants on Monday, Pollard signed the franchise tag and Jacobs is reportedly holding out of Raiders training camp.

Taylor has also made his desires clear to the Colts organization.

He knows the franchise has rewarded players who have performed on and off the field, and he wants to be the next in line. Taylor said in June that he wants to be a Colt for his entire career.

“We had long talks back in May and June, and we’ll have another one here today,” Ballard revealed.

But the Indianapolis general manager stopped short of promising a deal would get done to retain the team’s best offensive weapon, in part because he doesn’t like to publicly talk about contract negotiations, but also, in Ballard’s words, because of the transitional period for the franchise.

Advertisement

“Our history’s really good, but saying that, we’re coming off a 4-win season, we have a new coaching staff,” Ballard said. “We’ll kind of let it play out as it does, and make those decisions when we need to make those decisions.”

Taylor was not available for interviews Tuesday.

But the Colts running back is expected to be available soon, and it will be interesting to see how Taylor views the he recent twists and turns of a market that doesn’t seem to have any good solutions for running backs.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts GM Chris Ballard loves Jonathan Taylor, doesn't commit to contract