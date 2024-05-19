We’ll learn more about Andy Enfield in 2025, though he won’t be at USC

Former USC power forward/center Kijani Wright has committed to Vanderbilt, he announced via Instagram over the weekend. It’s another relocation for a Trojan who played under Andy Enfield and wanted a fresh start somewhere else after Enfield left for SMU. We’re really going to learn a lot about Enfield next season, even though he won’t be coaching at USC. We’re going to find out if players such as Wright can thrive under other coaches. That would, in turn, show that Enfield couldn’t really make things work at USC despite having the material to do so. On the other hand, if players who transferred out of the program do not succeed at their other stops in 2025, we might realize that Enfield was dealing with more limitations than previously considered.

The former USC Trojan averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game, Wright was a four star recruit coming out of high-school but will now take his talents to Nashville.

Wright was ranked as the No. 7 power forward and the No. 59 overall recruit in the class of 2022, per 247Sports.

A former McDonald’s All-American, Wright played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth (Calif) one of the most prestigious high school basketball programs in the nation.

On3’s Jamie Shaw named Wright one of the top 10 best available centers available in the portal.

