‘I’ll bring him back’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother claims he will return to Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, claims she will persuade him to return to Sporting CP this summer.

Sporting won their first Portuguese league title since 2002 this season and Aveiro spoke to jubilant supporters from her balcony window in Lisbon.

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” she said. “Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”

Ronaldo began his career at Sporting in 2002 before glittering spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, where he cemented his place among the all-time greats.

Despite still scoring 35 times in 42 appearances at Juventus this season, the Serie A side have endured a disappointing game both domestically and in Europe, with speculation that Ronaldo’s departure could free funds to overhaul Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

However, Juventus’ vice-chairman, Pavel Nedved, attempted to quieten rumours in March, insisting the 36-year-old will see out the final year of his contact in Turin.

“For me, Ronaldo can’t be touched,” Nedved said. “He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen.”

Nedved reiterated that stance this week and added that Pirlo will continue to lead the first team despite their underwhelming campaign.

