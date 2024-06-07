İlkay Gündoğan’s Barcelona future confirmed: Is he staying or going?

İlkay Gündoğan’s future at Barcelona has been up for debate in recent weeks, with the club making decisions about his future with the Catalan giants.

It seems that we are one step closer to finding out where the German’s future lies, with Galatasaray’s coach Okan Buruk going as far as to declare that the 33-year-old will be staying at Barcelona.

This news comes courtesy of Marca, who report that the Turkish manager had been looking to sign Gündoğan but was informed that the player would be seeing out his contract at the Catalan club:

“İlkay is a high-level player. All coaches would like to have him in their squad, but, as far as I know, he will continue at Barcelona for one more season. He is a high-level footballer, not only as a player but also as a person.”

Next season will be Gündoğan’s second at Barcelona after joining on a free transfer from Manchester City on the expiry of his contract there.

He has been a key player at the club, having made 51 appearances for them last season, tallying five goals and 14 assists.

With his status at Barcelona confirmed, it is one less thing for the German to worry about, as he gets set to play in Euro 2024 with his national side.

🚨 ¡Gündogan no se mueve del Barça!



✍️ Te lo cuenta @MCTorresA https://t.co/YkxCl4OD3s — MARCA (@marca) June 7, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie