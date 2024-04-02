L'Jarius Sneed: There's nothing wrong with my knee

The only game that cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed over the last two seasons came in Week 18 last year when the Chiefs rested him and other starters ahead of their playoff run, but his health was still the subject of a question at his first press conference as a member of the Titans on Tuesday.

Sneed was traded to the Titans after receiving a franchise tag in Kansas City and he agreed to a new four-year contract with Tennessee, so there didn't seem to be much concern about reports concerning issues with his knee on the team's side. On Tuesday, Sneed was asked about them and said that the knee is not a concern for him either.

"Ain’t nothing wrong with my knee," Sneed said. "I’m fine. I played the whole season. Years before that I played as well. I had a couple problems before, but I’m good right now. Nothing is really wrong with the knee. . . . I know what to do with my knee. I’m coming out here to play ball."

Sneed had 220 tackles, five interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Chiefs over the last two seasons. Those numbers don't suggest that he was hampered in any way on the field and the Titans are banking on more of the same in the years to come.