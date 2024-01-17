L'Jarius Sneed limited, Derrick Nnadi out at Chiefs practice

Most of the players listed on the Chiefs injury report on Wednesday were full participants in practice, but there were five players who were not in that category.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was the only player out of practice altogether while cornerback L'Jarius Sneed highlighted the list of player who were limited participants. Nnadi has a tricep injury and Sneed has a calf injury.

Sneed was able to play through the injury last weekend, so his practice participation is a good sign for his availability against the Bills this Sunday. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle), Justyn Ross (hamstring), and Skyy Moore (knee) were also limited.

Two other wide receivers — Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) — were among the eight participants.