L'Jarius Sneed, Kadarius Toney limited in Tuesday's practice

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed didn't practice at all last week because of a calf injury, but he's back on the field ahead of the team's playoff opener.

Sneed was a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Tuesday. The Chiefs also had wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) back on the field and head coach Andy Reid indicated earlier in the day that Smith will return for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) were all full participants for the AFC West champs.

Tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) were the only players out of practice.