Lizzo Just Announced the Featured Artist on "Rumors," and No, It's Not Harry Styles

After teasing her upcoming single "Rumors" on TikTok over the weekend, Lizzo has finally shared who is joining her on the track. On Aug. 9, Lizzo posted a FaceTime call between her and Cardi B to announce their collaboration on Instagram. "Good morning, motherf*cker," she says to Cardi in the video before letting out a laugh. "That's who is featuring y'all. Period. It's Harry Styles." For those confused about the Harry mention, prior to the announcement, Lizzo's comments section was filled with guesses about the former One Direction member.

Lizzo first hinted at the track with an Instagram post on Aug. 2, writing, "NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13." Since then, the 33-year-old singer has posted frequently on TikTok to debunk rumors about her new music and her personal life, specifically about her friendship with Chris Evans. The highly anticipated "Rumors" is Lizzo's first single since she dropped her album Cuz I Love You back in 2019. If the teasers are anything to go off of, we're ready for a new song of the summer when it drops on Aug. 13.