Lizzie Stiverson to continue softball career at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Monticello softball alumna Lizzie Stiverson will finish out her college softball career with the team she grew up watching.

After two seasons and two NJCAA DII World Series appearances with the Parkland Cobras, she will use her remaining two years of eligibility to play for the Illini.

“It’s gonna be a dream come true,” said Stiverson. “I’ve always supported Illinois my whole entire life and there’s no other school I’d want to represent.”

Stiverson was named All-Conference Second Team and All-State Third Team during her senior season with the Sages.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.