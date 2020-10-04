Lizzie Deignan wins women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'on instinct'

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) returned to winning ways with a superb “instinctive” victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, attacking solo with 30km of the 135km race remaining before fending off a thrilling fightback from Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott).

Deignan, 31, has been in superb form since cycling’s restart in August, winning GP Plouay and La Course by Le Tour before finishing sixth at last weekend’s world road race championships where she could do nothing about the Dutch who claimed three of the top four spots.

This time, however, world champion Anna van der Breggen - who also won La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday where Deignan was fourth - and World No 1 Annemiek van Vleuten, had no answer to the Briton or her Trek-Segafredo squad.

A lively start, aided by a strong tailwind, saw the peloton complete the first 50 kilometres seven minutes ahead of the fastest predicted schedule. But although there were splits in the early phases of the race, nobody got away until just over 50km to go.

A strong group that included Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Deignan eventually formed the break of the day, climbing the Côte de la Vacquée with almost a minute’s lead.

Mitchelton-Scott missed the split, but Brown put in a strong ride to bridge across from the peloton, making it nine out front.

As the break took on the Côte de la Redoute with 30km to go, Deignan moved to the front and attacked, opening up a 2min20sec gap with 20km left.

It was at that point that Brown launched her counter-attack, cutting the deficit to 40 seconds ahead of the last climb of the day, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, and then to just 33 seconds as they began their descent to the finish.

With 3km remaining, the gap stood at just 10 seconds but Deignan held on to win a thrilling finale by nine seconds. The chasers came home two minutes later, with van Dijk sprinting to third to mark a successful day for Trek-Segafredo.

"It's really special," Deignan said. "We've been waiting to win a classic like this. We were almost there so many times but I just had the perfect team today. This is a Trek-Segafredo win.

"What a team performance and I was the lucky one who got to finish it off. It was a really hard race, but Anna Plichta and Tayler Wiles did an amazing job looking after me in the beginning. I didn’t have to worry that it was pretty dangerous and wet. They delivered me perfectly in position to where I eventually jumped.

"In this team we're allowed to race on instinct and not to fear failure. I knew I needed to be over the Redoute ahead of Anna [Van Der Breggen] and Annemiek [Van Vleuten] so I just raced on instinct."

Deignan, who took second to Van Der Breggen in the first running of the women's edition of this famous race in 2017, added: "In the last 500 meters. It was really close, Grace Brown was coming up really hot behind me and I knew how good of a time trialist she is and I was getting more and more legless...It was horrible, really, really horrible. In the end I started to try and chase the motorbikes in front of me rather than think about her behind me because mentally it cracks you if you think like that.

"I knew she would descend faster than me, I knew she had that advantage, so I was praying the line would come quicker.”