Lizzie Deignan says she shocked herself with Women's Tour win two month's after returning to competitive action

Lizzie Deignan is flanked by Kasia Niewiadoma and Amy Pieters following her Women's Tour win - PA Wire

She did not manage to open her winning bottle of fizz particularly quickly, struggling to remove the cork as her rivals on the podium doused each other and the assembled crowds in Carmarthenshire. But it was the only duff move Lizzie Deignan made all week.

Just nine months after giving birth to her first child, and two months after returning to competitive action, Deignan won the 2019 OVO Energy Women’s Tour on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beginning the final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park with a slender one-second advantage over Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Deignan doubled her lead mid-stage thanks to a time bonus picked up at an intermediate sprint at Penygroes. And the 30-year-old then managed to finish eighth, six places in front of Niewadoma, in the final sprint, which was won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), as the rainy weather which plagued the race all week finally gave way to glorious sunshine in south Wales.

Deignan declared herself shocked at becoming the first woman to win the race twice, insisting she had given herself “absolutely no chance” at the start of the week.

“I was here just really to consolidate the first block of training and racing that I've done,” she said. “My expectations were potentially, if I got a good opportunity, to go for a stage. But I didn't think [even] that would happen…”

Pieters punches the air in celebration as she wins the sixth and final stage at the Women's Tour Credit: PA

This result, though, will give her a huge boost heading into the second half of the season, and particularly those home world championships in Yorkshire in September.

It has not been plain sailing for Deignan since she won her first world road title in Richmond in 2015.

Story continues

Her much-publicised fall from grace prior to the Rio Olympics, when it emerged that she had had to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn a ban for missing three out-of-competition doping control tests, shook her confidence, and the confidence of the cycling world in her.

Deignan has clearly returned to the peloton a more relaxed person. She concedes she cannot change the minds of those who remain sceptical but says she does not waste her energies worrying about them.

Instead Deignan told Telegraph Sport in April that motherhood had given her “fresh perspective”, perhaps even a “an edge” over her rivals. She believes that while she is doing “less volume” than before she gave birth, she is actually training more efficiently. Plus, she says, her pain threshold has gone up.

She certainly had to suffer a bit here. Mick Bennett, the race director, had begun the week by promising that he had prepared the “most brutal edition yet” after some riders complained that last year’s race was not selective enough. And it lived up to the billing, particularly the last three days as the race moved to Warwickshire and then on to Wales.

Friday’s stage, which Deignan won after attacking over the final climb with Trek-Segafredo team-mate Elisa Longo Borghini, featured nearly 2,500m of vertical ascent alone. "I won through grit and determination,” Deignan said on Saturday. “I’m away from my daughter for a reason.”

Bennett was delighted with how things had panned out. Since the first race in 2014 he has been wary of making the routes too tough given the lack of depth in women’s professional cycling. With rolling road closures, he cannot afford to afford to have the peloton too spread out. But he admitted the success of this year’s route had given him confidence to be “even more adventurous” next year.

The one thing lacking, of course, the thing which would truly give the race parity with the men, is live television coverage.

The one-hour highlights package every evening is all well and good. But for those wanting to watch the race unfold in real time – including those fans watching roadside, and those waiting at the finish who are all trying to piece together what is happening from scraps on social media – live coverage would be a huge step forward.

As it happens, next year’s race has to provide at least 45 minutes of live coverage per stage to keep the race at WorldTour level, something to which Sweetspot is already committed. Although Bennett did sound wary about how much there would be.

“We'll have to wait and see,” he said, estimating the cost of showing the six-day race live to be somewhere in the region of £600,000-£750,000. “It's up to our host broadcaster to give us a slot. You can't buy the slot. They have to give you the slot.”

Deignan’s win in what proved in the end to be an exciting race, despite a slow start and the unfortunate loss of race leader Marianne Vos in Wednesday’s pileup, should help to sell the vision.